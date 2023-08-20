Set The Controls: 2023-08-20

  1. Insecure Men – Teenage Toy
  2. Duvet – Girlcow
  3. Life without Buildings – The Leanover
  4. Glazyhaze – The Other Side
  5. Naked RoomMate – Wandering Thumb
  6. The Howling Fog – Joy Divide
  7. Vanishing Twin – Afternoon X
  8. Polar Bear – Bap Bap Bap
  9. The Native Cats – My Risks is Art
  10. Tubby Justice – Thin Skin
  11. Spencer Cullum – Could we, Canvey
  12. Echo and the Bunnymen – Back of Love
  13. Neon Kittens – Sunburn on my legs
  14. Talking Heads – Air
  15. Dippers – Encouragement in Brackets
  16. Hunters and Collecters – Talking to a Stranger
  17. The Felt Tips – Lifeskills
  18. The Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
  19. Drop Nineteens – Scapa Flow
  20. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  21. British Sea Power – Loving Animals
  22. The Go-Betweens – Five Words
  23. Squirrel Flower – When a Plant is dying
  24. My Bloody Valentine – Cigarette in Bed
