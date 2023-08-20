Set The Controls: 2023-08-20

- Insecure Men – Teenage Toy
- Duvet – Girlcow
- Life without Buildings – The Leanover
- Glazyhaze – The Other Side
- Naked RoomMate – Wandering Thumb
- The Howling Fog – Joy Divide
- Vanishing Twin – Afternoon X
- Polar Bear – Bap Bap Bap
- The Native Cats – My Risks is Art
- Tubby Justice – Thin Skin
- Spencer Cullum – Could we, Canvey
- Echo and the Bunnymen – Back of Love
- Neon Kittens – Sunburn on my legs
- Talking Heads – Air
- Dippers – Encouragement in Brackets
- Hunters and Collecters – Talking to a Stranger
- The Felt Tips – Lifeskills
- The Boptronics – Flight of Fancy
- Drop Nineteens – Scapa Flow
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
- British Sea Power – Loving Animals
- The Go-Betweens – Five Words
- Squirrel Flower – When a Plant is dying
- My Bloody Valentine – Cigarette in Bed
