Set The Controls: 2023-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2023

  1. McCarthy – Red Sleeping Beauty
  2. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  3. Oopsie Daisies – Illusioned Broken-Toys
  4. Omni – After Dinner
  5. Carnations – I Die
  6. Lavender Flu – Assorted Promenades
  7. Snakefinger – The Man in the Dark Sedan
  8. My Bloody Valentine – Slow
  9. Esben and the Witch – Euminides
  10. The Conspiracy – Vincent
  11. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palenstine
  12. Toyland – Death by Numbers
  13. Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
  14. Brilliant Corners – Things Will Get Better
  15. The Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
  16. Glazyhaze – Saltless
  17. Martin Stephenson and the Daintees – Rain
  18. Kris Ellestad – Journey
  19. David Bowie – Criminal World
  20. Tubby Justice – Sense
  21. The Preytells – We’re Pretty Quick
  22. Portland Vows – Interlude
  23. XTC – No Thugs in our House
  24. Modal Melodies – Driving
  25. Dead Vibrations – Reflections
  26. Scars – All About You
  27. Display Homes – Neenish
