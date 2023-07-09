Set The Controls: 2023-07-09

Written by on July 9, 2023

  1. Class – Steady Hands
  2. Preoccupations – Anxiety
  3. Brilliant Corners – I didn’t see you
  4. Bdrmm – It’s Just a Bit of blood
  5. Howard Devoto – Waiting for a Train
  6. Insecure Men – Streets of Philadelphia
  7. Aeroplane Footsteps – Meat with Responsibility
  8. Choncy – Table for Two
  9. Choncy – That Guy
  10. International Exiles – Let’s Be Sophisticated
  11. Scattered Order – Swiss Like Knives and Forks
  12. Tubby Justice – Don’t Make sense
  13. Display Homes – Background Check
  14. Tim Presley – The Wink
  15. CIA Debutante – The New Season
  16. Cavern of Anti-Matter – Melody in High Feedback Tones
  17. Oopsie Daisies – Deep Crush
  18. My Bloody Valentine – Soon (Andrew Weatherall mix)
  19. The Howling Hex – Street Craps
  20. Lavender Flu – Assorted Promenades
  21. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  22. Insecure Men – Teenage Toy
  23. The Smile – Bending Hectic
  24. Dead Can Dance – Mother Tongue
  25. Scribble – Mother of Pearl
  26. Felt – Vasco Da Gama
