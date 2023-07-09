Set The Controls: 2023-07-09

- Class – Steady Hands
- Preoccupations – Anxiety
- Brilliant Corners – I didn’t see you
- Bdrmm – It’s Just a Bit of blood
- Howard Devoto – Waiting for a Train
- Insecure Men – Streets of Philadelphia
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Meat with Responsibility
- Choncy – Table for Two
- Choncy – That Guy
- International Exiles – Let’s Be Sophisticated
- Scattered Order – Swiss Like Knives and Forks
- Tubby Justice – Don’t Make sense
- Display Homes – Background Check
- Tim Presley – The Wink
- CIA Debutante – The New Season
- Cavern of Anti-Matter – Melody in High Feedback Tones
- Oopsie Daisies – Deep Crush
- My Bloody Valentine – Soon (Andrew Weatherall mix)
- The Howling Hex – Street Craps
- Lavender Flu – Assorted Promenades
- Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
- Insecure Men – Teenage Toy
- The Smile – Bending Hectic
- Dead Can Dance – Mother Tongue
- Scribble – Mother of Pearl
- Felt – Vasco Da Gama
Reader's opinions