Set The Controls: 2023-06-25

- Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
- The Creatures – Say
- Near Stoic – Reign
- Hayden Pedigo – Madrid
- Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
- The Jetsonnes – Newspaper
- Nuvo Bloc – Nevermind
- Wet Specimen – Comfort
- Lavender Flu – Dream Girl
- Kid Congo Powers – La Historia De Un Amour
- The Gist – Love at First Sight
- Dylan Badenoch – Be With You Tonight
- Felt – Whirlpool Vision of Shame
- Porno Empire – Artificia Insanity
- The Springfields – Are We Gonna Be Alright?
- Wolfgang Press – Tremble (My Girl Doesn’t)
- Nathan Roche – Don’t Make Me Say it
- Pulp – Goodnight
- Affordable Repayments – Mind Selector
- Career Girls – End Credits (best boy remix)
- Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
- Aeroplane Footsteps – Meat With Responsibility
- Display Homes – Background Check
- Orange Claw Hammer – I Love You, You Big Dummy
- C Duncan – Say
- Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
