Set The Controls: 2023-06-25

June 25, 2023

  1. Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
  2. The Creatures – Say
  3. Near Stoic – Reign
  4. Hayden Pedigo – Madrid
  5. Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
  6. The Jetsonnes – Newspaper
  7. Nuvo Bloc – Nevermind
  8. Wet Specimen – Comfort
  9. Lavender Flu – Dream Girl
  10. Kid Congo Powers – La Historia De Un Amour
  11. The Gist – Love at First Sight
  12. Dylan Badenoch – Be With You Tonight
  13. Felt – Whirlpool Vision of Shame
  14. Porno Empire – Artificia Insanity
  15. The Springfields – Are We Gonna Be Alright?
  16. Wolfgang Press – Tremble (My Girl Doesn’t)
  17. Nathan Roche – Don’t Make Me Say it
  18. Pulp – Goodnight
  19. Affordable Repayments – Mind Selector
  20. Career Girls – End Credits (best boy remix)
  21. Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
  22. Aeroplane Footsteps – Meat With Responsibility
  23. Display Homes – Background Check
  24. Orange Claw Hammer – I Love You, You Big Dummy
  25. C Duncan – Say
  26. Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
