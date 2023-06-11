Set The Controls: 2023-06-11

  1. Esben and the Witch – Eumenides
  2. Affordable Repayments – Truffle Merchant
  3. The Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
  4. CIA Debutante-Down – The New Season
  5. Display Homes – Proofread
  6. Insecure Women – All Women Love Me
  7. Wet Specimen – Heaven’s Gate
  8. Ballboy – I Hate Scotland
  9. Dylan Badenoch – Be With You Tonight
  10. Deep Sea Data – Science Fiction
  11. Lavender Blue – Assorted Promenades
  12. Class – Grid Stress
  13. Hairband – Surfacing
  14. Sad Lovers and Giants – Colourless Dream
  15. Breakfast Muff – Feast
  16. Display Homes – Neenish
  17. Wireheads – Killer Bee
  18. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  19. The Vacant Lot – Milk the Land of it’s honey
  20. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  21. Orange Claw Hammer – Hot Head
  22. Natasha Boyar – Women Break Out
  23. MSPAINT – Flush
  24. Paul Haig – Love Eternal
  25. Pink Industry – Empty Beach
  26. Cocteau Twins – Sugar Hiccup
  27. Display Homes – Tunnel of Doubt
