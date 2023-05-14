Set The Controls: 2023-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2023

  1. Miaow – Cookery Casualty
  2. The Wake – Sail Through
  3. Karen Marks – Won’t wear it for long
  4. Hairband – Surfacing
  5. Aeroplane Footsteps – Rockabye
  6. Spice World – What a pity What a shame
  7. Spice World – Useless Feeling
  8. Omni – Date Night
  9. Cocteau Twins – Those Eyes That Mouth
  10. Choncy – I’m Running
  11. MSPAINT – Flush
  12. Gang of Four – I will be a good boy
  13. Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers – Morning of our Lives
  14. Models – Atlantic Romantic
  15. Hard Corps – Water
  16. Modal Melodies – Niki
  17. BC Camplight – The Last Rotation of Earth
  18. Nuvo Bloc – Rats Rak
  19. Nuvo Bloc – Well of Souls
  20. Wireheads – Life after Winter
  21. Moodists – Kept Spectre
  22. Kathryn Joseph – From when i wake the want is
  23. Stiff Richards – State of Mind
  24. Modal Melodies – Driving
  25. Life – Optimism
  26. Karen Marks – You Bring Me
  27. Ash Wednesday – Eighteen Creature
  28. Julian Cope – Head Hang Low
  29. MSPAINT – yOU BRING ME THESE THINGS
