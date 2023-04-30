Set The Controls: 2023-04-30

April 30, 2023

  1. Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
  2. Eurogliders – Absolutely
  3. Mondo Rock – No Time
  4. Colin Hay – Waiting For My Real Life To Begin
  5. U2 – The Unforgettable Fire
  6. Tim Buckley – Night Hawkin
  7. George – Breaking It Slowly
  8. The Cult – Fire Woman
  9. Great White – Rock Me
  10. Stevie Nicks – Edge Of Seventeen
  11. Machinations – No Say In It
  12. The J Geils Band – Whammer Jammer
  13. Orbital & Sleaford Mods – Dirty Rat
  14. The Darkness – Love Is Only A Feeling
  15. Mi-Sex – But You Don’t Care
  16. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
  17. Lady Gaga ft Beyonce – Telephone
  18. Sugar Hill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
  19. Garbage – Vow
  20. Missing Persons – Words
  21. Kids In The Kitchen – Current Stand
  22. Real Life – Send Me An Angel
  23. Duran Duran – Girls On Film
  24. The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye
  25. Level 42 – Something About You
