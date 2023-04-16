Set The Controls: 2023-04-16

April 16, 2023

  1. Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creatures
  2. The Reels – Black and Damp
  3. Spice World – What a Pity What a Shame
  4. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  5. Jean Mignon – Can’t Get What I want
  6. The Associates – Tell Me Easter’s on Friday
  7. Choncy – That Guy
  8. Watch Paint Dry – Demanding Holiday
  9. Watch Paint Dry – Drink Of Orange
  10. CCCL – Blissters
  11. Julian Cope – Laughing Boy
  12. Pel Mel – Love on a Funeral Pyre
  13. Rival Consoles – Untravel
  14. Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
  15. Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy(Waddle Ya Do)?
  16. Legless Crabs Vs Occult Character – Zezozozose
  17. The Dagoes – We sell soul
  18. Clouddead – Pop Song
  19. Life – Optimism
  20. Deep Sea Data – Talking to You
  21. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
  22. The Sinceros – Take me to your leader
  23. Simple Minds – League of Nations
  24. Whirlywirld – Window to the World
  25. Troth – Valley of Palms (UNDERGROWTH)
  26. Primal Scream – All fall down
  27. Legless Crabs vs Occult Character – Bright Shining Star
