Set The Controls: 2023-04-16

- Modern Jazz – Eighteen Creatures
- The Reels – Black and Damp
- Spice World – What a Pity What a Shame
- Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
- Jean Mignon – Can’t Get What I want
- The Associates – Tell Me Easter’s on Friday
- Choncy – That Guy
- Watch Paint Dry – Demanding Holiday
- Watch Paint Dry – Drink Of Orange
- CCCL – Blissters
- Julian Cope – Laughing Boy
- Pel Mel – Love on a Funeral Pyre
- Rival Consoles – Untravel
- Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
- Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy(Waddle Ya Do)?
- Legless Crabs Vs Occult Character – Zezozozose
- The Dagoes – We sell soul
- Clouddead – Pop Song
- Life – Optimism
- Deep Sea Data – Talking to You
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
- The Sinceros – Take me to your leader
- Simple Minds – League of Nations
- Whirlywirld – Window to the World
- Troth – Valley of Palms (UNDERGROWTH)
- Primal Scream – All fall down
- Legless Crabs vs Occult Character – Bright Shining Star
