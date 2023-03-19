Set The Controls: 2023-03-19

March 19, 2023

  1. The Drin – Venom
  2. The Troth – Valley of Palms (Murmurs)
  3. Persona – Old Man, Young Woman
  4. Modal Melodies – Driving
  5. Catalogue – Parallel Lines
  6. Anika – Yang Yang
  7. Dntel – Anywhere Anyone
  8. Frankie Broyles – Colour Set
  9. Stiff Richards – Mr Situation
  10. Salem Crabs – Bright Smacker under the Hill
  11. The Metronomes – The Ballad of the Metronome
  12. Troth – Forget the Curse
  13. Neon Kittens – Footprints
  14. Minimal Compact – Autumn Leaves
  15. Loscil – Monument Builders
  16. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  17. The Telescopes – Deep Hole Ends
  18. Deep Sea Data – Hypnotized
  19. Smirk – Material Worlds Unfair
  20. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  21. Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter/Thumb Buster
  22. Watch Paint Dry – Take out a loan (Clown)
  23. The Pop Group – Mad Truth
  24. Fuckwolf – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
  25. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  26. Fake Fruit – No Mutuals
  27. Naked Roommate – Wandering Thumb
  28. Omni – After Dinner
  29. Tindersticks – My Oblivion
