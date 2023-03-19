Set The Controls: 2023-03-19

- The Drin – Venom
- The Troth – Valley of Palms (Murmurs)
- Persona – Old Man, Young Woman
- Modal Melodies – Driving
- Catalogue – Parallel Lines
- Anika – Yang Yang
- Dntel – Anywhere Anyone
- Frankie Broyles – Colour Set
- Stiff Richards – Mr Situation
- Salem Crabs – Bright Smacker under the Hill
- The Metronomes – The Ballad of the Metronome
- Troth – Forget the Curse
- Neon Kittens – Footprints
- Minimal Compact – Autumn Leaves
- Loscil – Monument Builders
- Count Citrus – Rain Maker
- The Telescopes – Deep Hole Ends
- Deep Sea Data – Hypnotized
- Smirk – Material Worlds Unfair
- Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
- Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter/Thumb Buster
- Watch Paint Dry – Take out a loan (Clown)
- The Pop Group – Mad Truth
- Fuckwolf – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Fake Fruit – No Mutuals
- Naked Roommate – Wandering Thumb
- Omni – After Dinner
- Tindersticks – My Oblivion
