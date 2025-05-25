Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-25

- Sons of Zoku – Monk and the Serpent
- Blood Plastic – King Blood
- New Candys – Endless Deadline
- Joe Henry – Cold Enough to Cross
- Tom Waits – Cold Water
- Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Cold Shot
- Mexico City – Damn Shame
- Black Ryder – Grass
- The Floors – Join the Fight
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Serious Matter
- Patty Griffin – Cold as it Gets
- Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Sleeping Cold
- Jimmy Barnes & Tina Arena – Stone Cold
- Little Killers – You Got it Made
- Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
- Mick Farren & the New Wave – Lost Johnny
- The Backseat Romeos – Never Wanted
- The Card Houses – Playing Cold
- Paul Kelly – Cold as Canada
- Spencer P Jones & the Escape Committee – Hot+Cold
- Gary Moore – Cold Day in Hell
- Dwarves – Mad and Kinda Sad
- Concrete Blonde – Valentine
- Pixies – Greens and Blues
- Beaches – In a While
- Tex Perkins & the Dark Horses – Cold Feet
- John Butler Trio – Cold Wind
- Midnight Oil – Cold Cold Change
