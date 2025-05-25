Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2025

  1. Sons of Zoku – Monk and the Serpent
  2. Blood Plastic – King Blood
  3. New Candys – Endless Deadline
  4. Joe Henry – Cold Enough to Cross
  5. Tom Waits – Cold Water
  6. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Cold Shot
  7. Mexico City – Damn Shame
  8. Black Ryder – Grass
  9. The Floors – Join the Fight
  10. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Serious Matter
  11. Patty Griffin – Cold as it Gets
  12. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Sleeping Cold
  13. Jimmy Barnes & Tina Arena – Stone Cold
  14. Little Killers – You Got it Made
  15. Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
  16. Mick Farren & the New Wave – Lost Johnny
  17. The Backseat Romeos – Never Wanted
  18. The Card Houses – Playing Cold
  19. Paul Kelly – Cold as Canada
  20. Spencer P Jones & the Escape Committee – Hot+Cold
  21. Gary Moore – Cold Day in Hell
  22. Dwarves – Mad and Kinda Sad
  23. Concrete Blonde – Valentine
  24. Pixies – Greens and Blues
  25. Beaches – In a While
  26. Tex Perkins & the Dark Horses – Cold Feet
  27. John Butler Trio – Cold Wind
  28. Midnight Oil – Cold Cold Change
