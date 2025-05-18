Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-18

- Greg Wells & the Blackwater Band – Seeds of Hope
- Major Chord – Self-loathing, Fear & Doubt
- Courtney Barnett – Crippling Self-doubt …
- Yothu Yindi – Hope
- The Systemaddicts – Broken Hearted on the Nullabor
- Caveman Disco – What do You Want
- Motorhead – Another Perfect Day
- Son Volt – Blind Hope
- Bonnie Raitt – Shadow of Doubt
- Forest of Gnomes – Dreams, Hope & Cake
- The Coathangers – Shut Up
- The Owls – Krakow
- The Primevils – Wasting Away
- The Von Bondies – Poison Ivy
- The Volcanics – So Cold
- Tom Waits – Nirvana
- The Cure – Doubt
- John Mellencamp – I Am a Man That Worries
- The Purple Hearts – Of Hopes & Dreams & Tombstones
- The Rememberz – Sunrise
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Stop
- Patti Smith Group – Pissing in a River
- The Barnestormers – Land of Hope & Glory
- Wolf & Cub – Seeds of Doubt
- Crosby Stills & Nash – Carry On
- The Water Board – Gimme Something
- Cowboy Junkies – Seventeen Seconds
- All Them Witches – Tiger’s Pit
Reader's opinions