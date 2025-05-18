Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-18

  1. Greg Wells & the Blackwater Band – Seeds of Hope
  2. Major Chord – Self-loathing, Fear & Doubt
  3. Courtney Barnett – Crippling Self-doubt …
  4. Yothu Yindi – Hope
  5. The Systemaddicts – Broken Hearted on the Nullabor
  6. Caveman Disco – What do You Want
  7. Motorhead – Another Perfect Day
  8. Son Volt – Blind Hope
  9. Bonnie Raitt – Shadow of Doubt
  10. Forest of Gnomes – Dreams, Hope & Cake
  11. The Coathangers – Shut Up
  12. The Owls – Krakow
  13. The Primevils – Wasting Away
  14. The Von Bondies – Poison Ivy
  15. The Volcanics – So Cold
  16. Tom Waits – Nirvana
  17. The Cure – Doubt
  18. John Mellencamp – I Am a Man That Worries
  19. The Purple Hearts – Of Hopes & Dreams & Tombstones
  20. The Rememberz – Sunrise
  21. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Stop
  22. Patti Smith Group – Pissing in a River
  23. The Barnestormers – Land of Hope & Glory
  24. Wolf & Cub – Seeds of Doubt
  25. Crosby Stills & Nash – Carry On
  26. The Water Board – Gimme Something
  27. Cowboy Junkies – Seventeen Seconds
  28. All Them Witches – Tiger’s Pit
