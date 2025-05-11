Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-11

- Tom Waits – Walk Away
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- Like Leaves – Sound
- Peter Gabriel – So Much
- Axe & the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Ohio
- Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Freak Out
- The Paybacks – Can You Drive
- The Stranglers – 5 Minutes
- The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
- Warren Zevon – Empty Handed Heart
- Cyndi Lauper – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
- The White Stripes – Dead Leaves & the Dirty Ground
- The Bleeding Hearts – The Meek Shall Inherit the Family Estate
- The Scientists – Last Night
- Colourblind – Water
- Girlschool – Emergency
- Dan Sultan – Dirty Ground
- Cold Chisel – Breakfast at Sweethearts
- Shane Howard, et al – Solid Rock
- Rival Sons – Good Things
- Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Electric Storm
- Johnny Cash – In My Life
- Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
- Buried Feather – Dust
- Evil Twin – Look into my Mind
Reader's opinions