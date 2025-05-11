Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-11

Written by on May 11, 2025

  1. Tom Waits – Walk Away
  2. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  3. Like Leaves – Sound
  4. Peter Gabriel – So Much
  5. Axe & the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
  6. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Ohio
  7. Spencer P. Jones & the Nothing Butts – Freak Out
  8. The Paybacks – Can You Drive
  9. The Stranglers – 5 Minutes
  10. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  11. Warren Zevon – Empty Handed Heart
  12. Cyndi Lauper – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
  13. The White Stripes – Dead Leaves & the Dirty Ground
  14. The Bleeding Hearts – The Meek Shall Inherit the Family Estate
  15. The Scientists – Last Night
  16. Colourblind – Water
  17. Girlschool – Emergency
  18. Dan Sultan – Dirty Ground
  19. Cold Chisel – Breakfast at Sweethearts
  20. Shane Howard, et al – Solid Rock
  21. Rival Sons – Good Things
  22. Ed Kuepper & his Oxley Creek Playboys – Electric Storm
  23. Johnny Cash – In My Life
  24. Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
  25. Buried Feather – Dust
  26. Evil Twin – Look into my Mind
