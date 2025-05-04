Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-04

May 4, 2025

  1. The Carpenters – Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft
  2. John Butler Trio – Across the Universe
  3. John Williams – Star Wars Main Theme
  4. Margo Price – Been to the Mountain
  5. The Teskey Brothers – Shiny Moon
  6. Sacred Shrines – Front Row Future
  7. Bergerac – At the End of Space there’s More Space
  8. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
  9. Joe Cocker – Space Captain
  10. The Wireheads – Sonic Space Blues
  11. The Drones – The Scrap Iron Sky
  12. The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years from Home
  13. Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien
  14. David Bowie – Starman
  15. Butthole Surfers – Space
  16. The Fumes – Spaceload
  17. The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll be Your Navigator
  18. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Reverence
  19. Neil Finn & Paul Kelly – Private Universe
  20. Blush Response – Ladies & Gentlemen, We are Floating in Space
  21. Ripe – Galaxies & Stars
  22. Lost Cosmonaut – Reveal
  23. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Opium Eyes
  24. The Warlocks – We Need Starpower
