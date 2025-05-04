Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-05-04

- The Carpenters – Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft
- John Butler Trio – Across the Universe
- John Williams – Star Wars Main Theme
- Margo Price – Been to the Mountain
- The Teskey Brothers – Shiny Moon
- Sacred Shrines – Front Row Future
- Bergerac – At the End of Space there’s More Space
- Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
- Joe Cocker – Space Captain
- The Wireheads – Sonic Space Blues
- The Drones – The Scrap Iron Sky
- The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years from Home
- Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien
- David Bowie – Starman
- Butthole Surfers – Space
- The Fumes – Spaceload
- The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll be Your Navigator
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Reverence
- Neil Finn & Paul Kelly – Private Universe
- Blush Response – Ladies & Gentlemen, We are Floating in Space
- Ripe – Galaxies & Stars
- Lost Cosmonaut – Reveal
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Opium Eyes
- The Warlocks – We Need Starpower
Reader's opinions