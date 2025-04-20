Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-20

  1. Laura Hill & the Tuesday Bandits – Undone
  2. Colorblind – Unknown
  3. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  4. The Streamliners – Dark Bill
  5. Outrageous Cherry – Lord Have Mercy on Me
  6. The Buddaheads – Wine, Women & Working
  7. John Mellencamp – Understated Reverence
  8. Missy Higgins – Unashamed Desire
  9. Masters Apprentices – Undecided
  10. Dan Sultan – Under Your Skin
  11. Nirvana – The Man Who Sold the World
  12. Vague Cuts – End of the Earth
  13. Flyying Colours – She Leaves
  14. Lizard Train – Got the Fear
  15. Wild Meadows – Uzi
  16. Grinding Eyes – Until it Falls Apart
  17. Foo Fighters – Under You
  18. Leon Russell & the Shelter People – Alcatraz
  19. Fidler – No Waves
  20. Chelsea Manor – Shakin’
  21. The Vines – Get Out
  22. The Parkinsons – Primitive
  23. Coldplay – U.F.O.
  24. Kristin Hersh – Under the Gun
  25. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – U Get Me High
  26. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh, I Called Mum
  27. Angelik – Dirty Lover
  28. Starfish – Run Around
  29. Built to Spill – Trimmed and Burning
  30. The Blackwater Fever – Good Night Darling Sweet Dreams
