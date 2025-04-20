Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-20

- Laura Hill & the Tuesday Bandits – Undone
- Colorblind – Unknown
- The Church – Under the Milky Way
- The Streamliners – Dark Bill
- Outrageous Cherry – Lord Have Mercy on Me
- The Buddaheads – Wine, Women & Working
- John Mellencamp – Understated Reverence
- Missy Higgins – Unashamed Desire
- Masters Apprentices – Undecided
- Dan Sultan – Under Your Skin
- Nirvana – The Man Who Sold the World
- Vague Cuts – End of the Earth
- Flyying Colours – She Leaves
- Lizard Train – Got the Fear
- Wild Meadows – Uzi
- Grinding Eyes – Until it Falls Apart
- Foo Fighters – Under You
- Leon Russell & the Shelter People – Alcatraz
- Fidler – No Waves
- Chelsea Manor – Shakin’
- The Vines – Get Out
- The Parkinsons – Primitive
- Coldplay – U.F.O.
- Kristin Hersh – Under the Gun
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – U Get Me High
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh, I Called Mum
- Angelik – Dirty Lover
- Starfish – Run Around
- Built to Spill – Trimmed and Burning
- The Blackwater Fever – Good Night Darling Sweet Dreams
