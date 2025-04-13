Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2025

  1. Ride Into the Sun – Enemy
  2. Night Rites – Back to the Sea
  3. Abbe May – Depth Charge Ethel
  4. Tom Waits – Somewhere
  5. Joni Mitchell – See You Sometime
  6. Teskey / Grunwald – Something With Feel
  7. The Gels – Somebody Someday
  8. River of Snakes – I Want You Back
  9. Shotglass Killers – Turn up the Gain
  10. West Thebarton – Anatomy
  11. The Cure – Warsong
  12. Missy Higgins – Edge of Something
  13. The Raveonettes – Somewhere in Texas
  14. Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton – Something
  15. Rory Gallagher – Tattooed Lady
  16. Spencer P Jones & the Escape Committee – She’s Not Kidding Around
  17. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  18. Jackson Browne – Something Fine
  19. Mexico City – Sometimes I Wonder
  20. Bonnie Raitt – Something to Talk About
  21. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
  22. Gary Gray & the Sixth Circle – She Defeats Us All
  23. All Them Witches – Rats in Ruin
  24. Paul Kelly – We’ll Get Over it Somehow
  25. Mavis Staples – Sometime
  26. Brown Bros – Someday
  27. Midnight Oil – Somebody’s Trying to Tell Me Something
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-13

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-04-13

Current track

Title

Artist