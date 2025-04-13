Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-13

- Ride Into the Sun – Enemy
- Night Rites – Back to the Sea
- Abbe May – Depth Charge Ethel
- Tom Waits – Somewhere
- Joni Mitchell – See You Sometime
- Teskey / Grunwald – Something With Feel
- The Gels – Somebody Someday
- River of Snakes – I Want You Back
- Shotglass Killers – Turn up the Gain
- West Thebarton – Anatomy
- The Cure – Warsong
- Missy Higgins – Edge of Something
- The Raveonettes – Somewhere in Texas
- Paul McCartney & Eric Clapton – Something
- Rory Gallagher – Tattooed Lady
- Spencer P Jones & the Escape Committee – She’s Not Kidding Around
- Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
- Jackson Browne – Something Fine
- Mexico City – Sometimes I Wonder
- Bonnie Raitt – Something to Talk About
- The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
- Gary Gray & the Sixth Circle – She Defeats Us All
- All Them Witches – Rats in Ruin
- Paul Kelly – We’ll Get Over it Somehow
- Mavis Staples – Sometime
- Brown Bros – Someday
- Midnight Oil – Somebody’s Trying to Tell Me Something
