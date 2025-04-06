Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-06

- Mariner 71 – Tesla
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Jack White – High Ball Stepper
- Mt. Mountain – She Runs
- Ride Into the Sun – Give or Take
- Pearls – Dirty Water
- Link Wray – Rumble
- Cosmic Bikini – Pipeline
- Martin Cilia – Wipe Out
- Joan Armatrading – Back and Forth
- Black Coral – Floodgates
- The Laurels – Black Cathedral
- The Pixies – Born in Chicago
- Led Zeppelin – Black MountainSide
- Tommy Emmanuel – Stevie’s Blues
- Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Little Wing
- Buddy Guy & Wendy Moten – House Party
- Walter Trout – The Sun is Going Down
- Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Stray
- Muse – Collateral Damage
- Beaches – Keep on Breaking Through
- Eric Johnson – Cliffs of Dover
- Pink Floyd – Great Gig in the Sky
- Credence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son
- The Bevis Frond – When Will the Rain Come
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
- Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
