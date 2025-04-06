Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2025

  1. Mariner 71 – Tesla
  2. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  3. Jack White – High Ball Stepper
  4. Mt. Mountain – She Runs
  5. Ride Into the Sun – Give or Take
  6. Pearls – Dirty Water
  7. Link Wray – Rumble
  8. Cosmic Bikini – Pipeline
  9. Martin Cilia – Wipe Out
  10. Joan Armatrading – Back and Forth
  11. Black Coral – Floodgates
  12. The Laurels – Black Cathedral
  13. The Pixies – Born in Chicago
  14. Led Zeppelin – Black MountainSide
  15. Tommy Emmanuel – Stevie’s Blues
  16. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Little Wing
  17. Buddy Guy & Wendy Moten – House Party
  18. Walter Trout – The Sun is Going Down
  19. Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Stray
  20. Muse – Collateral Damage
  21. Beaches – Keep on Breaking Through
  22. Eric Johnson – Cliffs of Dover
  23. Pink Floyd – Great Gig in the Sky
  24. Credence Clearwater Revival – Fortunate Son
  25. The Bevis Frond – When Will the Rain Come
  26. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  27. Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-06

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2025-04-06

Current track

Title

Artist