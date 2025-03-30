Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-30

- The Long Strides – Cyclone on the Loose
- Bad//Dreems – Collapse
- Beastie Boys – Sabotage
- Placement – It’s All Over
- Major Chord – Know Yourself
- Hey Geronimo – Waste Yourself
- Wild Meadows – Save Yourself
- Radiohead – Prove Yourself
- Cream – White Room
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizzard – Nein
- Masters Apprentices – Future of Our Nation
- Xavier Rudd – True to Yourself
- Bushwalking – Treat Yourself
- Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
- Swimsuit – Running
- Baptism of Uzi – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Ben McNeil – Change Yourself
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Hold on to Yourself
- The Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
- The Black Angels – Icon
- The Warlocks – Caveman Rock
- Jack Harlan & the Dead Crows – Black Road
- Ash Grunwald – Just Be Yourself
- The Beatles – Think For Yourself
- Tin Machine – Sacrifice Yourself
- Dandy Warhols – Enjoy Yourself
