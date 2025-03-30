Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-30

  1. The Long Strides – Cyclone on the Loose
  2. Bad//Dreems – Collapse
  3. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  4. Placement – It’s All Over
  5. Major Chord – Know Yourself
  6. Hey Geronimo – Waste Yourself
  7. Wild Meadows – Save Yourself
  8. Radiohead – Prove Yourself
  9. Cream – White Room
  10. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizzard – Nein
  11. Masters Apprentices – Future of Our Nation
  12. Xavier Rudd – True to Yourself
  13. Bushwalking – Treat Yourself
  14. Kasey Chambers – Lose Yourself
  15. Swimsuit – Running
  16. Baptism of Uzi – Baby Please Don’t Go
  17. Ben McNeil – Change Yourself
  18. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Hold on to Yourself
  19. The Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
  20. The Black Angels – Icon
  21. The Warlocks – Caveman Rock
  22. Jack Harlan & the Dead Crows – Black Road
  23. Ash Grunwald – Just Be Yourself
  24. The Beatles – Think For Yourself
  25. Tin Machine – Sacrifice Yourself
  26. Dandy Warhols – Enjoy Yourself
