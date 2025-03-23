Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-23

- Nancy Bates – In This Together
- Beth Hart – Let’s Get Together
- Ben Harper – Get There from Here
- Caesars – You’re My Favourite
- Placement – More a Curse
- Juliette Seizure & the Tremor Dolls – Can’t Take it
- Spiritualized – Sad Day Lonely Nights
- The Youngbloods – Get Together
- Cold Chisel – Getting the Band Back Together
- Black Keys – Get Yourself Together
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- Floodlights – Alive (I want to feel)
- Juliette Lewis – Hardly Wait
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
- Dan Sultan – Hold it Togethr
- The Rememberz – Don’t Get Up
- Dandy Warhols – Get Off
- Asteroid B-612 – Get the Picture
- Quadrajets – Hidden Charms
- Stiff Necks – Fast Love
- The Strange Moon – Rock n Roll God
- Butthole Surfers – Space
- Ben Lee – We’re All in This Together
- Icehouse – We Can Get Together
- Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Feel
- The Kills – Kiss the Wrong Side
- The Hunches – Lisa Told Me
- Concrete Blond – Valentine
