Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2025

  1. Nancy Bates – In This Together
  2. Beth Hart – Let’s Get Together
  3. Ben Harper – Get There from Here
  4. Caesars – You’re My Favourite
  5. Placement – More a Curse
  6. Juliette Seizure & the Tremor Dolls – Can’t Take it
  7. Spiritualized – Sad Day Lonely Nights
  8. The Youngbloods – Get Together
  9. Cold Chisel – Getting the Band Back Together
  10. Black Keys – Get Yourself Together
  11. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  12. Floodlights – Alive (I want to feel)
  13. Juliette Lewis – Hardly Wait
  14. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
  15. Dan Sultan – Hold it Togethr
  16. The Rememberz – Don’t Get Up
  17. Dandy Warhols – Get Off
  18. Asteroid B-612 – Get the Picture
  19. Quadrajets – Hidden Charms
  20. Stiff Necks – Fast Love
  21. The Strange Moon – Rock n Roll God
  22. Butthole Surfers – Space
  23. Ben Lee – We’re All in This Together
  24. Icehouse – We Can Get Together
  25. Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
  26. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Feel
  27. The Kills – Kiss the Wrong Side
  28. The Hunches – Lisa Told Me
  29. Concrete Blond – Valentine
