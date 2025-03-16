Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-16

March 16, 2025

  1. Planet Cactus – Double Rainbow
  2. A Place to Bury Strangers – Too Tough to Kill
  3. David Gilmour – Smile
  4. Courtney Robb – Girl with a Crooked Smile
  5. James Taylor – Your Smiling Face
  6. Van Morrison – Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven when you smile)
  7. Kristin Hersh – Your Dirty Answer
  8. The Wreckery – Young People
  9. Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowski – When a Woman Loves a Man
  10. Robbie Robertson – Let Love Reign
  11. The Irresponsibles – My Love
  12. Lost Cosmonaut – Reveal
  13. The Drones – Believe in Me
  14. Lucie Thorne – Over in Threes
  15. Peter Gabriel – The Power of the Heart
  16. Blood Plastic – Filter into My Heart
  17. Midnight Oil – Written in the Heart
  18. Dark Horse – Hello I Love You
  19. Radio Moscow – Deep Blue Sea
  20. Leon Russell – It Takes a Lot to Laugh, it Takes a Train to Cry
  21. The Jaynes – Teach Me How to Laugh
  22. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Laugh About It
