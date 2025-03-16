Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-16

- Planet Cactus – Double Rainbow
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Too Tough to Kill
- David Gilmour – Smile
- Courtney Robb – Girl with a Crooked Smile
- James Taylor – Your Smiling Face
- Van Morrison – Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven when you smile)
- Kristin Hersh – Your Dirty Answer
- The Wreckery – Young People
- Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowski – When a Woman Loves a Man
- Robbie Robertson – Let Love Reign
- The Irresponsibles – My Love
- Lost Cosmonaut – Reveal
- The Drones – Believe in Me
- Lucie Thorne – Over in Threes
- Peter Gabriel – The Power of the Heart
- Blood Plastic – Filter into My Heart
- Midnight Oil – Written in the Heart
- Dark Horse – Hello I Love You
- Radio Moscow – Deep Blue Sea
- Leon Russell – It Takes a Lot to Laugh, it Takes a Train to Cry
- The Jaynes – Teach Me How to Laugh
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – Laugh About It
