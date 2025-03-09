Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-09

- Tex, Don and Charlie – The Singer of the Song
- Ricky Albeck – Circus Performer
- Python Lee Jackson – Piano Players’ Ball
- The Dunes – A Thousand Crimes
- Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
- Kelly Brouhaha – Poets, Troubadours & Me
- Keith Urban & Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Mr. Bojangles
- Deep Purple – The Painter
- Bounty Hunters – Blue Days
- Tom Waits – After You Die
- ZZ Top – My Head’s in Mississippi
- Little Heroes – One Perfect Day
- Don McLean – Vincent
- The Kinks – Celluloid Heroes
- The Damned – New Rose
- Stoneage Heart – Kimberly
- The Casanovas – Ain’t Coming Down
- West Thebarton – On the Hill
- Radio Birdman – What Gives?
- Rufus Wainwright – The Art Teacher
- Glen Campbell – Folk Singer
- Society of Beggars – The Dancer
- Talking Heads – Artists Only
- Moon Duo – Cross the Way
- New Candys – Welcome to the Void Temple
- Dead Radio – At Dusk
Reader's opinions