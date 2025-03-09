Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-09

  1. Tex, Don and Charlie – The Singer of the Song
  2. Ricky Albeck – Circus Performer
  3. Python Lee Jackson – Piano Players’ Ball
  4. The Dunes – A Thousand Crimes
  5. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
  6. Kelly Brouhaha – Poets, Troubadours & Me
  7. Keith Urban & Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Mr. Bojangles
  8. Deep Purple – The Painter
  9. Bounty Hunters – Blue Days
  10. Tom Waits – After You Die
  11. ZZ Top – My Head’s in Mississippi
  12. Little Heroes – One Perfect Day
  13. Don McLean – Vincent
  14. The Kinks – Celluloid Heroes
  15. The Damned – New Rose
  16. Stoneage Heart – Kimberly
  17. The Casanovas – Ain’t Coming Down
  18. West Thebarton – On the Hill
  19. Radio Birdman – What Gives?
  20. Rufus Wainwright – The Art Teacher
  21. Glen Campbell – Folk Singer
  22. Society of Beggars – The Dancer
  23. Talking Heads – Artists Only
  24. Moon Duo – Cross the Way
  25. New Candys – Welcome to the Void Temple
  26. Dead Radio – At Dusk
