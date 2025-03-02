Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-03-02

Written by on March 2, 2025

  1. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  2. Malcolm Ford & the Human Remains – Fire and Flood
  3. The Rememberz – Don’t Get Up
  4. Mr Airplane Man – Drive Me Out
  5. Iggy Pop – We Are the People
  6. The Stardroppers – People Get Ready
  7. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Shadow People
  8. Black Top – Tornado Love
  9. Mexico City – Ghetto
  10. The Drones – The Scrap Iron Sky
  11. James Taylor – Shower the People
  12. Billy Thorpe & the Aztecs – Most People I Know
  13. Patti Smith – People Have the Power
  14. Mt. Mountain – She Runs
  15. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  16. The Cure – Drone: No Drone
  17. Paul McCartney – People Want Peace
  18. The Jaynes – People Stand
  19. REM – Shiny Happy People
  20. Australian Crawl – Beautiful People
  21. Street Legal – Cardio
  22. Asteroid B-612 – Not Meant for this World
  23. The Dictators – All About You
  24. The New Christs – Coming Apart
  25. Mane – My People
  26. The Doors – People Are Strange
  27. John Mellencamp – We Are the People
  28. Sunday Reeds – Pretty People
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-03-02

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-03-02

Current track

Title

Artist