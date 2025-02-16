Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-02-16

- The Bell Rays – Infection
- The Lachy Doley Group – Who Was I Fooling
- Japandroids – Jack the Ripper
- Bonnie Raitt – God Only Knows
- Shane Howard – Grief’s a Lonely Thing
- Jimmy Barnes & INXS – Good Times
- Jesus and Mary Chain – War on Peace
- Beasts of Bourbon – Chase the Dragon
- The Laurels – Merry Go Round
- My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Good Luck
- The Beatles – Girl
- The Saints – Ghost Ships
- Tom Waits – Get Lost
- Kill Bell – Sad Song
- West Thebarton – Stuck on You
- The Fiction – Boy Town
- Digger and the Pussycats – Motorbike
- The Volcanics – Save My Compression
- Dan Sultan – Gullible Few
- Patty Griffin – Goodbye
- Mexico City – Ghetto
- The Howling Fog – Push to Exit
- The Walkabouts – The Stopping Off Place
- Sleepy Sun – Snow Goddess
- Jamey Johnson – Georgia on my Mind
- Cal Williams Jr – Gallis Pole
- Axe & the Ivory – Give it All to Me
