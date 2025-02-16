Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-02-16

Written by on February 16, 2025

  1. The Bell Rays – Infection
  2. The Lachy Doley Group – Who Was I Fooling
  3. Japandroids – Jack the Ripper
  4. Bonnie Raitt – God Only Knows
  5. Shane Howard – Grief’s a Lonely Thing
  6. Jimmy Barnes & INXS – Good Times
  7. Jesus and Mary Chain – War on Peace
  8. Beasts of Bourbon – Chase the Dragon
  9. The Laurels – Merry Go Round
  10. My Friend the Chocolate Cake – Good Luck
  11. The Beatles – Girl
  12. The Saints – Ghost Ships
  13. Tom Waits – Get Lost
  14. Kill Bell – Sad Song
  15. West Thebarton – Stuck on You
  16. The Fiction – Boy Town
  17. Digger and the Pussycats – Motorbike
  18. The Volcanics – Save My Compression
  19. Dan Sultan – Gullible Few
  20. Patty Griffin – Goodbye
  21. Mexico City – Ghetto
  22. The Howling Fog – Push to Exit
  23. The Walkabouts – The Stopping Off Place
  24. Sleepy Sun – Snow Goddess
  25. Jamey Johnson – Georgia on my Mind
  26. Cal Williams Jr – Gallis Pole
  27. Axe & the Ivory – Give it All to Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2025-02-16

Current track

Title

Artist