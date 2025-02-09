Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-02-09

Written by on February 9, 2025

  1. Patti Smith – This is the Girl
  2. Joe Man Murphy – Lennon
  3. Sandi Thom – The Ghost of Stevie Ray
  4. The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting for You
  5. The Empty Sleeps – Good Place
  6. The Spikes – River of Love
  7. Black Chrome – Last Days on Planet Earth
  8. Tex, Don and Charlie – Blind Willie McTell
  9. Paul Kelly – Charlie Owen’s Slide Guitar
  10. Amy Ray – Duane Allmann
  11. Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots
  12. Spirit – Dark Eyed Woman
  13. Grateful Dead – Truckin’
  14. Peter Tilbrook – Goodbye My Friend
  15. Laura Veirs – Carol Kaye
  16. The Saucermen – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
  17. David Bowie – Song for Bob Dylan
  18. I Heart Hiroshima – Shakey Town
  19. The Raveonettes – My Tornado
  20. Penny Ikinger – We Had Love
  21. All the Colours – And the Earth Stood Still
  22. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Danko/Manuel
  23. AC/DC – Back in Black
  24. Wolfy & the Bat Cubs – She’s Leaving
  25. Spencer P Jones – Clementine
  26. The Dandy Warhols – Alternative Power to the People
  27. The Warlocks – Stickman’s Blues
