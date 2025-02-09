Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-02-09

- Patti Smith – This is the Girl
- Joe Man Murphy – Lennon
- Sandi Thom – The Ghost of Stevie Ray
- The Burning Sea – I Was Waiting for You
- The Empty Sleeps – Good Place
- The Spikes – River of Love
- Black Chrome – Last Days on Planet Earth
- Tex, Don and Charlie – Blind Willie McTell
- Paul Kelly – Charlie Owen’s Slide Guitar
- Amy Ray – Duane Allmann
- Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots
- Spirit – Dark Eyed Woman
- Grateful Dead – Truckin’
- Peter Tilbrook – Goodbye My Friend
- Laura Veirs – Carol Kaye
- The Saucermen – The Ghost of Johnny Cash
- David Bowie – Song for Bob Dylan
- I Heart Hiroshima – Shakey Town
- The Raveonettes – My Tornado
- Penny Ikinger – We Had Love
- All the Colours – And the Earth Stood Still
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Danko/Manuel
- AC/DC – Back in Black
- Wolfy & the Bat Cubs – She’s Leaving
- Spencer P Jones – Clementine
- The Dandy Warhols – Alternative Power to the People
- The Warlocks – Stickman’s Blues
