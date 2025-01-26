Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-26

Written by on January 26, 2025

  1. Sons of Zoku – Earthchant
  2. Sara Storer – Moonstruck
  3. Vivian Wildforce – Driving to Venus
  4. Purling Hiss – Mercury Retrograde
  5. Pale Saints – Featherframe
  6. King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Baloney Town
  7. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Rockin’ in the Free World
  8. Pink Floyd – Night Light
  9. Fraternity – Jupiter Landscape
  10. Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
  11. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  12. Los Palms – Dead Man
  13. La Femme – Je Plane
  14. The Black Angels – Empires Falling
  15. David Bowie – Life on Mars
  16. Snow Patrol – The Planets Bend Between Us
  17. Shane Howard – The Earth is Singing
  18. The Albinos – Love You Want
  19. The Far Outs – Last Night
  20. A Place to Bury Strangers – Act Your Age
  21. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  22. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Ride the Wild Seas
  23. The Good Questions – Beneath the Stars
  24. Liam O’Maonlai & Eddie Reader – Across the Universe
  25. Deep Purple – Space Truckin’
  26. Molly Rocket – Methany
  27. Girlschool – Emergency
  28. Beaches – Turning
  29. Hotchkiss – Who Do You Love
