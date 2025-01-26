Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-26

- Sons of Zoku – Earthchant
- Sara Storer – Moonstruck
- Vivian Wildforce – Driving to Venus
- Purling Hiss – Mercury Retrograde
- Pale Saints – Featherframe
- King Jeff & the How Are Yous – Baloney Town
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Rockin’ in the Free World
- Pink Floyd – Night Light
- Fraternity – Jupiter Landscape
- Angie McMahon – Saturn Returning
- The Church – Under the Milky Way
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- La Femme – Je Plane
- The Black Angels – Empires Falling
- David Bowie – Life on Mars
- Snow Patrol – The Planets Bend Between Us
- Shane Howard – The Earth is Singing
- The Albinos – Love You Want
- The Far Outs – Last Night
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Act Your Age
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Ride the Wild Seas
- The Good Questions – Beneath the Stars
- Liam O’Maonlai & Eddie Reader – Across the Universe
- Deep Purple – Space Truckin’
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Girlschool – Emergency
- Beaches – Turning
- Hotchkiss – Who Do You Love
