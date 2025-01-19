Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-19

Written by on January 19, 2025

  1. King Jeff & the How Are Yous – UFO
  2. Stimpies – Rat Race
  3. Johnny Winter – Highway 61 Revisited
  4. Kate Bush – Symphony in Blue
  5. Ostara – Silent Symphony
  6. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
  7. Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
  8. West Thebarton – Dolewave
  9. The New Invincibles – Taste It
  10. The Neuros – Baby Don’t
  11. Forte – Father (Overture)
  12. John Denver – Rocky Mountain Suite
  13. Crosby Stills & Nash – Suite- Judy Blue Eyes
  14. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  15. Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
  16. The Drones – Believe in Me
  17. Procol Harum – A Whiter Shade of Pale
  18. Billy Joel – This Night
  19. White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
  20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Heart and Soul
  21. Asteroid B-612 – I Won’t Be Behind You
  22. The Good Questions – Beneath the Stars
  23. Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
  24. Floodlights – Can You Feel It
  25. Polly and the Pockets – Freedom
