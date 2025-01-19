Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-19

- King Jeff & the How Are Yous – UFO
- Stimpies – Rat Race
- Johnny Winter – Highway 61 Revisited
- Kate Bush – Symphony in Blue
- Ostara – Silent Symphony
- The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Big Dreams
- West Thebarton – Dolewave
- The New Invincibles – Taste It
- The Neuros – Baby Don’t
- Forte – Father (Overture)
- John Denver – Rocky Mountain Suite
- Crosby Stills & Nash – Suite- Judy Blue Eyes
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
- The Drones – Believe in Me
- Procol Harum – A Whiter Shade of Pale
- Billy Joel – This Night
- White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Heart and Soul
- Asteroid B-612 – I Won’t Be Behind You
- The Good Questions – Beneath the Stars
- Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
- Floodlights – Can You Feel It
- Polly and the Pockets – Freedom
Reader's opinions