Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2025

  1. Mountain – Mississippi Queen
  2. Wayne County & the Electric Chair – Man Enough to be a Woman
  3. Black Water Fever – End of Time
  4. Avant Gardeners – Chick it Up
  5. James Taylor & Yo Yo Ma – Here Comes the Sun
  6. Wild Meadows – Sunshine
  7. Janis Joplin – Summertime
  8. The UV’s – Mexican Earthquake
  9. The Riff – Cartoons
  10. the Von Bondies – Tell Me What You See
  11. Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
  12. Perdition – Degeneration
  13. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – Summertime Blues
  14. The Cure – Hot Hot Hot
  15. Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
  16. Ganggagang – Sounds of Then
  17. Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
  18. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
  19. Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
  20. Missy Higgins – Shark Fin Blues
  21. Don Henley – Boys of Summer
  22. Linda Ronstadt – Heatwave
  23. Rebecca’s Empire – Cut
  24. The Mess Hall – Bare
  25. The Pixies – What Goes Boom
  26. Paul Kelly – Summer Rain
  27. Midnight Oil – Surf’s Up Tonight
  28. Grant McLennan – Sea Breeze
  29. The Red Paintings – We Belong in the Sea
