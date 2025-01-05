Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2025-01-05

- Mountain – Mississippi Queen
- Wayne County & the Electric Chair – Man Enough to be a Woman
- Black Water Fever – End of Time
- Avant Gardeners – Chick it Up
- James Taylor & Yo Yo Ma – Here Comes the Sun
- Wild Meadows – Sunshine
- Janis Joplin – Summertime
- The UV’s – Mexican Earthquake
- The Riff – Cartoons
- the Von Bondies – Tell Me What You See
- Bomber Down – Brad Pitt
- Perdition – Degeneration
- Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – Summertime Blues
- The Cure – Hot Hot Hot
- Violent Femmes – Blister in the Sun
- Ganggagang – Sounds of Then
- Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
- Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets and Dancing
- Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
- Missy Higgins – Shark Fin Blues
- Don Henley – Boys of Summer
- Linda Ronstadt – Heatwave
- Rebecca’s Empire – Cut
- The Mess Hall – Bare
- The Pixies – What Goes Boom
- Paul Kelly – Summer Rain
- Midnight Oil – Surf’s Up Tonight
- Grant McLennan – Sea Breeze
- The Red Paintings – We Belong in the Sea
Reader's opinions