Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-29

Written by on December 29, 2024

  1. Black Keys – Year in Review
  2. John Mayall – Palace of the King
  3. Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man
  4. She Keeps Bees – Greasy Grass
  5. Morning After Girls – Run for Our Lives
  6. Sundial – Star Baby
  7. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – One More Year
  8. Split Enz – Years Go By
  9. Colourblind – This Time Next Year
  10. Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
  11. Visitors – Fedor ( Part 2)
  12. The Echo Chamber – Cruising
  13. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – US Government
  14. Foo Fighters – Next Year
  15. The Head and Heart – What are You Doing New Year’s Eve
  16. Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year
  17. Buried Feather – Time it Takes
  18. All Them Witches – Workhorse
  19. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  20. Jim Croce – Time in a Bottle
  21. Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Looking Forward
  22. Colin Hay – Next Year People
  23. Sacred Shrines – Front Row Future
  24. Ride Into the Sun – Spill
  25. The Koolaid Electric Co. – Dreams
  26. The Warlocks – Hurricane Heart Attack
