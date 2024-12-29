Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-29

- Black Keys – Year in Review
- John Mayall – Palace of the King
- Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man
- She Keeps Bees – Greasy Grass
- Morning After Girls – Run for Our Lives
- Sundial – Star Baby
- Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – One More Year
- Split Enz – Years Go By
- Colourblind – This Time Next Year
- Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
- Visitors – Fedor ( Part 2)
- The Echo Chamber – Cruising
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – US Government
- Foo Fighters – Next Year
- The Head and Heart – What are You Doing New Year’s Eve
- Death Cab for Cutie – The New Year
- Buried Feather – Time it Takes
- All Them Witches – Workhorse
- The Rememberz – Say What You Want
- Jim Croce – Time in a Bottle
- Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Looking Forward
- Colin Hay – Next Year People
- Sacred Shrines – Front Row Future
- Ride Into the Sun – Spill
- The Koolaid Electric Co. – Dreams
- The Warlocks – Hurricane Heart Attack
Reader's opinions