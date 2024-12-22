Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-22

Written by on December 22, 2024

  1. The Raveonettes – The Christmas Song
  2. The Jock Hobbs League – Your Charm is Fictional
  3. the Bedridden – Run
  4. Leon Russell – Manhattan Island Srenade
  5. John Denver – Falling Leaves
  6. Green Day – Troubled Times
  7. Melanie – Peace Will Come
  8. Bing Crosby & David Bowie – Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy
  9. Circle Clan – Girl
  10. Neil Young & Chrissie Hynde – All Along the Watchtower
  11. Butthole Surfers – Strawberry
  12. Paul Kelly – Maybe This Christmas
  13. Coldplay – Christmas Lights
  14. Tom Walker – For Those Who Can’t Be Here
  15. Bonnie Raitt – Livin’ For the Ones
  16. Ten Years After – Spoonful
  17. Grinderman – Man in the Moon
  18. Lucie Thorne – Great Wave
  19. John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War is Over)
  20. Tom Petty – Christmas All Over Again
  21. The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale of New York
  22. The Fumes – Annihilation
  23. PJ Harvey – Hook
  24. The Von Bondies – It Came from Japan
  25. G.O.D. – My Pal
  26. Peter Gabriel – So Much
  27. Robbie Robertson – Happy Holidays
  28. Cold Chisel – Home & Broken Hearted
