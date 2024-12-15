Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-15

- Dan Sultan – Should’ve Known
- Angie McMahon – Mother Nature
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Humble Pie – Black Coffee
- The New Pollution – They Are a Pharmacy
- The Laurels – Until the End
- The Beatles – Long, Long, Long
- Summer Flake – Run, Run, Run
- The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
- Elvis Costello – Radio Radio
- Beaches – New Knowledge
- Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
- Blood Plastic – Closing In
- Jamey Johnson – Georgia On My Mind
- Colorblind – Between Two Minds
- Evil Twin – Look Into My Mind
- The Drones – The Country of Love
- Yellow Wallpaper – Glory Box
- Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
- Steppenwolf – Sookie Sookie
- David Bowie – Rebel Rebel
- Mellow Yellow – Amazed and Confused
- Grinding Eyes – Until it Falls Apart
- The Mighty Roars – Whale
