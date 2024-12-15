Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-15

  1. Dan Sultan – Should’ve Known
  2. Angie McMahon – Mother Nature
  3. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  4. Humble Pie – Black Coffee
  5. The New Pollution – They Are a Pharmacy
  6. The Laurels – Until the End
  7. The Beatles – Long, Long, Long
  8. Summer Flake – Run, Run, Run
  9. The Kingsmen – Louie Louie
  10. Elvis Costello – Radio Radio
  11. Beaches – New Knowledge
  12. Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
  13. Blood Plastic – Closing In
  14. Jamey Johnson – Georgia On My Mind
  15. Colorblind – Between Two Minds
  16. Evil Twin – Look Into My Mind
  17. The Drones – The Country of Love
  18. Yellow Wallpaper – Glory Box
  19. Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
  20. Steppenwolf – Sookie Sookie
  21. David Bowie – Rebel Rebel
  22. Mellow Yellow – Amazed and Confused
  23. Grinding Eyes – Until it Falls Apart
  24. The Mighty Roars – Whale
