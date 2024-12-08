Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2024

  1. Zipper – Ice
  2. The Raveonettes – My Tornado
  3. Gary Gray & the Sixth Circle – Our God Hangs #6
  4. Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
  5. Dolly Parton – Southern Accents
  6. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
  7. Julian Lennon – Every Little Moment
  8. The Cold Field – Puppet Pulls Strings
  9. Dead Radio – At Dusk
  10. The Cure – Drone: No Drone
  11. Willie Nelson – Do You Realize?
  12. Angie McMahon – Just Like North
  13. The Genevieves – Adore You
  14. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  15. The Fumes – Spaceload
  16. Aerosmith – Stop Messin’ Around
  17. David Gilmour – Murder
  18. Coldplay – Moon Music
  19. Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  20. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  21. Cluster Puff – Hey Buddy
  22. The Albinos – Only One I Know
  23. TV Colours – I Soon Found Out My Lonely Life wasn’t so Pretty
  24. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  25. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
  26. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-12-08

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-12-08

Current track

Title

Artist