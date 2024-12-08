Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-12-08

- Zipper – Ice
- The Raveonettes – My Tornado
- Gary Gray & the Sixth Circle – Our God Hangs #6
- Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
- Dolly Parton – Southern Accents
- Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
- Julian Lennon – Every Little Moment
- The Cold Field – Puppet Pulls Strings
- Dead Radio – At Dusk
- The Cure – Drone: No Drone
- Willie Nelson – Do You Realize?
- Angie McMahon – Just Like North
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- The Fumes – Spaceload
- Aerosmith – Stop Messin’ Around
- David Gilmour – Murder
- Coldplay – Moon Music
- Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- Cluster Puff – Hey Buddy
- The Albinos – Only One I Know
- TV Colours – I Soon Found Out My Lonely Life wasn’t so Pretty
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
Reader's opinions