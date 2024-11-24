Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-24

- AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
- Vegas Kings – You’ll Never Work in this Town Again
- Dead Popes of the Vatican – Dead Popes of the Vatican
- John Doe – Hotel Ghost
- The Blindfolds – Last Forever
- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood – Forever Man
- Mexico City – Damn Shame
- The Dandy Warhols – Best Friend
- The Others – The Bus Driver
- Leon Russell & the Shelter People – Alcatraz
- Queen – Who Wants to Live Forever
- Summer Flake – Forever Here & Now
- Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams – Live Forever
- Joe Jackson – Tonight & Forever
- Visitors – Rogue Rocket
- All Them Witches – Open Passageways
- Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
- Rod Stewart – Forever Young
- The Cuckoos – You Are Forever
- Bob Dylan & the Band – Forever Young
- The Painkillers – A Red Headed Woman
- Sons of Hercules – Angry Girl Use
- Cosmic Psychos – Alright Tonite
- West Thebarton Brothel Party – Billions
- Cold Chisel – Forever Now
- The Raveonettes – Forever in Your Arms
- Imperial Broads – Since Forever
- The Go Betweens – You Can’t Say No Forever
