Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2024

  1. AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
  2. Vegas Kings – You’ll Never Work in this Town Again
  3. Dead Popes of the Vatican – Dead Popes of the Vatican
  4. John Doe – Hotel Ghost
  5. The Blindfolds – Last Forever
  6. The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
  7. Eric Clapton & Steve Winwood – Forever Man
  8. Mexico City – Damn Shame
  9. The Dandy Warhols – Best Friend
  10. The Others – The Bus Driver
  11. Leon Russell & the Shelter People – Alcatraz
  12. Queen – Who Wants to Live Forever
  13. Summer Flake – Forever Here & Now
  14. Willie Nelson & Lucinda Williams – Live Forever
  15. Joe Jackson – Tonight & Forever
  16. Visitors – Rogue Rocket
  17. All Them Witches – Open Passageways
  18. Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys – Amsterdam
  19. Rod Stewart – Forever Young
  20. The Cuckoos – You Are Forever
  21. Bob Dylan & the Band – Forever Young
  22. The Painkillers – A Red Headed Woman
  23. Sons of Hercules – Angry Girl Use
  24. Cosmic Psychos – Alright Tonite
  25. West Thebarton Brothel Party – Billions
  26. Cold Chisel – Forever Now
  27. The Raveonettes – Forever in Your Arms
  28. Imperial Broads – Since Forever
  29. The Go Betweens – You Can’t Say No Forever
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-11-24

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-11-24

Current track

Title

Artist