Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-17

  1. Nancy Bates – Carry Me Home
  2. The Teskey Brothers – Carry You
  3. Andy & Marta – To Carry Me Home
  4. Keith Martyn’s Almanyac – Carry On
  5. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  6. The Warlocks – Gypsy Nightmare
  7. Night Beats – Sunday Morning
  8. Missy Higgins & Tim Minchin – Carry You
  9. Concrete Blonde – Carry Me Away
  10. Hunters & Collectors – Carry Me
  11. The Beatles – Carry That Weight
  12. red earth Blues Band – Barn Find
  13. Magic Slim & the Teardrops – Crazy Woman
  14. Eric Burden & the Animals – St James Infirmary
  15. The Cranberries – Carry On
  16. Joni Mitchell – Let the Wind Carry Me
  17. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Carry it On
  18. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On
  19. Death in June – Fields
  20. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
  21. Meredith Brooks – Wash My Hands
  22. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Carry Me
  23. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
  24. The Hellacopters – Carry Me Home
  25. Whipping Boy – Favourite Sister
  26. Roo Shooter – Down on the Street
  27. Cull the Band – Crawl
  28. Grinderman – Worm Tamer
