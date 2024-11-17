Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-17

- Nancy Bates – Carry Me Home
- The Teskey Brothers – Carry You
- Andy & Marta – To Carry Me Home
- Keith Martyn’s Almanyac – Carry On
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Warlocks – Gypsy Nightmare
- Night Beats – Sunday Morning
- Missy Higgins & Tim Minchin – Carry You
- Concrete Blonde – Carry Me Away
- Hunters & Collectors – Carry Me
- The Beatles – Carry That Weight
- red earth Blues Band – Barn Find
- Magic Slim & the Teardrops – Crazy Woman
- Eric Burden & the Animals – St James Infirmary
- The Cranberries – Carry On
- Joni Mitchell – Let the Wind Carry Me
- Buffy Sainte-Marie – Carry it On
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On
- Death in June – Fields
- Butthole Surfers – Pepper
- Meredith Brooks – Wash My Hands
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Carry Me
- Robert Plant – Carry Fire
- The Hellacopters – Carry Me Home
- Whipping Boy – Favourite Sister
- Roo Shooter – Down on the Street
- Cull the Band – Crawl
- Grinderman – Worm Tamer
Reader's opinions