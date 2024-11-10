Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-10

  1. Black Chrome – Madman
  2. The Story Tellers – Cry With Me
  3. The Cure – End
  4. Shawn Colvin – American Tune
  5. Lucie Thorne & Ronnie Charles – The Times They Are a Changing
  6. Black Chrome – World Gone Mad
  7. Midnight Oil – Redneck Wonderland
  8. Ride Into the Sun – The Devil’s Soul
  9. The Walking Who – I Am the Virus
  10. The Creeps – Dirty Old Man
  11. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – U.S. Government
  12. Larsen – Where is My Mind
  13. Masters Apprentices – Future of Our Nation
  14. Bonnie Raitt & Sheryl Crow – Everything is Broken
  15. The Drones – Oh My
  16. Bob Dylan – Political World
  17. James McCann & the New Vindictives – Lies Start Here
  18. Leonard Cohen – The Goal
  19. Sting – History Will Teach Us Nothing
  20. Steve Earle – The Revolution Starts Now
  21. R.E.M. – It’s the End of the World as We Know it
  22. Black Coral – Turn Away
  23. Avery Grouws Band – The Devil May Care
  24. The Stabs – Lies Lies
  25. The Raveonettes – The End
  26. John Gorka – Let Them In
  27. Russell Morris – Sandakan
  28. Ian Moss, Jimmy Barnes & Family – When the War is Over
