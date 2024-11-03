Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2024

  1. The Cure – Alone
  2. Colorblind – Alone
  3. A Place to Bury Strangers – Alone
  4. Babes are Wolves – The Connery
  5. The Breeders – Metagoth
  6. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  7. Blood Plastic – Closing In
  8. John Farnham – You’ll Never Walk Alone
  9. Ella Ion – Alone
  10. Black Angels – Better Off Alone
  11. Killing Heidi – Leave Me Alone
  12. Dinosaur Jr – Lose
  13. Magic Dirt – That’s Negative Baby
  14. The Devil Dog – Lost Girl
  15. Dinosaur Jr – Kracked
  16. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Jesus Alone
  17. Bonnie Raitt – All Alone with Something to Say
  18. Buddy Guy – Well Enough Alone
  19. The Firey Furnaces – I’m Leaving
  20. The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
  21. The Cruel Sea – Better Get a Lawyer Son
  22. The Floors – Built From Bones
  23. Workhorse – Alone
  24. The Cold Field – All Alone
  25. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – Leave My Girl Alone
  26. The Dandy Warhols – Nietzche
  27. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Lowlife
  28. Beaches – Golden
