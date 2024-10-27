Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-27

Written by on October 27, 2024

  1. Tracer – Sleep by the Fire
  2. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  3. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Rival
  4. Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Sonnet 138
  5. John Cale – Experiment No. 1
  6. The Barnestormers – 25 to Life
  7. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  8. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  9. Martin Simpson – Louisiana 1927
  10. Case/ Lang/Veirs – Down I-5
  11. Empty Threats – $2
  12. Patti Smith Group – 5432 Wave
  13. Buddy Guy – Gunsmoke Blues
  14. Mr. Airplane Man – Moanin’
  15. Fuzzrider – Dusk Till Dawn
  16. Blackwater Fever – Seven White Horses
  17. Russell Morris – 1000 Suns
  18. Coldplay – 42
  19. My Friend the Chocolate Cake – 25 Stations
  20. The Sunday Reeds – 2000 and Something
  21. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  22. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tunger Hnifur
  23. Bee Gees – New York Mining Disaster 1941
  24. Karise Eden – 134 Days
  25. The Backsliders – 60’s Girl
  26. Masters Apprentices – 5.10 Man
