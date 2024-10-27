Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-27

- Tracer – Sleep by the Fire
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Rival
- Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Sonnet 138
- John Cale – Experiment No. 1
- The Barnestormers – 25 to Life
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Martin Simpson – Louisiana 1927
- Case/ Lang/Veirs – Down I-5
- Empty Threats – $2
- Patti Smith Group – 5432 Wave
- Buddy Guy – Gunsmoke Blues
- Mr. Airplane Man – Moanin’
- Fuzzrider – Dusk Till Dawn
- Blackwater Fever – Seven White Horses
- Russell Morris – 1000 Suns
- Coldplay – 42
- My Friend the Chocolate Cake – 25 Stations
- The Sunday Reeds – 2000 and Something
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tunger Hnifur
- Bee Gees – New York Mining Disaster 1941
- Karise Eden – 134 Days
- The Backsliders – 60’s Girl
- Masters Apprentices – 5.10 Man
Reader's opinions