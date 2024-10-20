Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-20

- Red Paintings – We Belong in the Sea
- Carole King & James Taylor – You Can Close Your Eyes
- Primitive Painters – Strange World
- Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Sacred Shrines – Collision
- Lost Cosmonaut – Sleep
- Benmont Tench & Mike Campbell – American Girl
- Missy Higgins & Brett Dennen – Breakdown
- Traveling Wilburys – Last Night
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – American Dream Plan B
- Buried Feather – In the Sun
- Concrete Blonde – Tornado at Rest
- Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
- John Lennon – Imagine
- Bonnie Raitt – Love Has No Pride
- David Bowie – Heroes
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Garage Laddiard
- My Chemical Romance – Desolation Row
- The Gels – Weapons of Mass Destruction
- Mr. Airplane Man – Commit a Crime
- Lucas Laufen – Blue
- Life in Letters – The Unsalted Sea
- State Library – No Compromise
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Night Beats – Outta Mind
- St Morris Sinners – Tall Pura Syndrome
- The Raveonettes – My Tornado
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – I Fell
