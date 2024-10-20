Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-20

October 20, 2024

  1. Red Paintings – We Belong in the Sea
  2. Carole King & James Taylor – You Can Close Your Eyes
  3. Primitive Painters – Strange World
  4. Luce Cargo – Drifting Off
  5. Mona Lisa Overdrive – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  6. Sacred Shrines – Collision
  7. Lost Cosmonaut – Sleep
  8. Benmont Tench & Mike Campbell – American Girl
  9. Missy Higgins & Brett Dennen – Breakdown
  10. Traveling Wilburys – Last Night
  11. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – American Dream Plan B
  12. Buried Feather – In the Sun
  13. Concrete Blonde – Tornado at Rest
  14. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  15. John Lennon – Imagine
  16. Bonnie Raitt – Love Has No Pride
  17. David Bowie – Heroes
  18. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Garage Laddiard
  19. My Chemical Romance – Desolation Row
  20. The Gels – Weapons of Mass Destruction
  21. Mr. Airplane Man – Commit a Crime
  22. Lucas Laufen – Blue
  23. Life in Letters – The Unsalted Sea
  24. State Library – No Compromise
  25. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  26. Night Beats – Outta Mind
  27. St Morris Sinners – Tall Pura Syndrome
  28. The Raveonettes – My Tornado
  29. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – I Fell
