Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-13

- Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Hold on to Yourself
- Tom Waits – Chicago
- Wendy Matthews – The Day You Went Away
- Janis Joplin – Little Girl Blue
- Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Ride Into the Sun – Realise
- Blue Mountain Expansion – Our Day Will Come
- The New Pollution – Sonic Starseed
- Bonnie Raitt – My Opening Farewell
- Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
- P.J. Harvey – Big Exit
- Radio Moscow – Sweet Lil Thing
- The Uglies – Baby on Leash
- The New Invincibles – Firepole
- The Angels – Northwest Highway
- Tubby Justice – Fishing
- Karen Dalton – Katie Cruel
- Shawn Colvin – Private Universe
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
- All Them Witches – The Children of Coyote Woman
- Mexico City – The River Followed Me
- Lucie Thorne – Great Wave
- Suzanne Vega – Song of Sand
- Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
- Patty Griffin – Snake Charmer
- Zkye Blue – Get What You Deserve
Reader's opinions