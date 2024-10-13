Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-10-13

Written by on October 13, 2024

  1. Sons of Zoku – Beyond Beyond
  2. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Hold on to Yourself
  3. Tom Waits – Chicago
  4. Wendy Matthews – The Day You Went Away
  5. Janis Joplin – Little Girl Blue
  6. Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  7. Ride Into the Sun – Realise
  8. Blue Mountain Expansion – Our Day Will Come
  9. The New Pollution – Sonic Starseed
  10. Bonnie Raitt – My Opening Farewell
  11. Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
  12. P.J. Harvey – Big Exit
  13. Radio Moscow – Sweet Lil Thing
  14. The Uglies – Baby on Leash
  15. The New Invincibles – Firepole
  16. The Angels – Northwest Highway
  17. Tubby Justice – Fishing
  18. Karen Dalton – Katie Cruel
  19. Shawn Colvin – Private Universe
  20. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  21. All Them Witches – The Children of Coyote Woman
  22. Mexico City – The River Followed Me
  23. Lucie Thorne – Great Wave
  24. Suzanne Vega – Song of Sand
  25. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
  26. Patty Griffin – Snake Charmer
  27. Zkye Blue – Get What You Deserve
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-10-13

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-10-13

Current track

Title

Artist