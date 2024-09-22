Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-22

- 6Ft Hick – Subject to Change
- West Thebarton – Dolewave
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- Neuros – Baby Don’t
- Linda Ronstadt – Prisoner in Disguise
- Eagles – Ol’55
- The Byrds – Wasn’t Born To Follow
- The Monkees – I’m a Believer
- Catfish Soup – Betty Blues
- Mudcrutch – Lover of the Bayou
- All Them Witches – L’hotel Serein
- Peter, Paul & Mary – Leaving on a Jet Plane
- David Bowie – Fame
- Billy Thorpe – Free Man in Paris
- Lurton Girls Choir – Visitor in a Size 5
- The Pink Fits – 2 Months
- The Gels – Wild About You
- The Pixies – Bagboy
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Blind Willie McTell
- Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Blinded by the Light
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Lie Down Here (& be my girl)
- New Candys – Endless Deadline
- David Bowie – I’m Afraid of Americans
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Public Eye – Where Are You
Reader's opinions