Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-22

Written by on September 22, 2024

  1. 6Ft Hick – Subject to Change
  2. West Thebarton – Dolewave
  3. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  4. Neuros – Baby Don’t
  5. Linda Ronstadt – Prisoner in Disguise
  6. Eagles – Ol’55
  7. The Byrds – Wasn’t Born To Follow
  8. The Monkees – I’m a Believer
  9. Catfish Soup – Betty Blues
  10. Mudcrutch – Lover of the Bayou
  11. All Them Witches – L’hotel Serein
  12. Peter, Paul & Mary – Leaving on a Jet Plane
  13. David Bowie – Fame
  14. Billy Thorpe – Free Man in Paris
  15. Lurton Girls Choir – Visitor in a Size 5
  16. The Pink Fits – 2 Months
  17. The Gels – Wild About You
  18. The Pixies – Bagboy
  19. Tex, Don & Charlie – Blind Willie McTell
  20. Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes
  21. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Blinded by the Light
  22. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Lie Down Here (& be my girl)
  23. New Candys – Endless Deadline
  24. David Bowie – I’m Afraid of Americans
  25. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  26. The Genevieves – Adore You
  27. The Public Eye – Where Are You
