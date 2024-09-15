Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-15

  1. Bruce Cockburn – Foxglove
  2. Nirvana – Marigold
  3. The Waifs – Sunflower Man
  4. Talking Heads – (Nothing but) Flowers
  5. Catfish Soup – Was the Devil
  6. Charlie Musselwhite – One of these Mornings
  7. Red Earth Blues Band – Man Cave
  8. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Lavender Fields
  9. Rolling Stones – Dandelion
  10. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  11. Roger Waters – Mother
  12. Lucie Thorne – Over in Threes
  13. Black Ryder – Grass
  14. Matthews Southern Comfort – Blood Red Roses
  15. The Doors – Hyacinth House
  16. The Darling Buds – Honeysuckle
  17. Dave & Terry – Dahlia
  18. Little Dust – Moon Song
  19. The Albinos – Love You Want
  20. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Methadrone
  21. The Cranberries – Daffodil Lament
  22. Suzanne Vega – Rosemary
  23. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  24. White Stripes – Blue Orchid
  25. The Buoys – Subject A
  26. Grenadiers – Suburban Life
  27. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  28. The Blindfolds – The Afterlife
