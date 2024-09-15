Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-15

- Bruce Cockburn – Foxglove
- Nirvana – Marigold
- The Waifs – Sunflower Man
- Talking Heads – (Nothing but) Flowers
- Catfish Soup – Was the Devil
- Charlie Musselwhite – One of these Mornings
- Red Earth Blues Band – Man Cave
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Lavender Fields
- Rolling Stones – Dandelion
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- Roger Waters – Mother
- Lucie Thorne – Over in Threes
- Black Ryder – Grass
- Matthews Southern Comfort – Blood Red Roses
- The Doors – Hyacinth House
- The Darling Buds – Honeysuckle
- Dave & Terry – Dahlia
- Little Dust – Moon Song
- The Albinos – Love You Want
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Methadrone
- The Cranberries – Daffodil Lament
- Suzanne Vega – Rosemary
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- White Stripes – Blue Orchid
- The Buoys – Subject A
- Grenadiers – Suburban Life
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- The Blindfolds – The Afterlife
