Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-08

Written by on September 8, 2024

  1. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  2. The Casanovas – Doghouse Blues
  3. Sonic Youth – Turquoise Boy
  4. Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
  5. The Beatles – Rocky Racoon
  6. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
  7. Warren Zevon – Porcelain Monkey
  8. Delta Riggs – Something Creeping
  9. Mexico City – The River Followed Me
  10. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Frogs
  11. Joe Henry – Time is a Lion
  12. The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
  13. Vikka & Linda – Rabbit Hole
  14. The Ponys – Pickpocket Song
  15. Quicksilver Messenger Service – Forty Days
  16. Kate Bush – And Dream of Sheep
  17. Ed Kuepper – Milk Cow Blues
  18. Jen Cloher – Toothless Tiger
  19. Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
  20. Ride Into the Sun – Give or Take
  21. Mellow Yellow – Amazed and Confused
  22. The Albinos – Only One I Know
  23. Dan Sultan – Dog Days are Over
  24. John Butler Trio – Zebra
  25. Already Gone – Elephant
