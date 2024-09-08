Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-08

- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- The Casanovas – Doghouse Blues
- Sonic Youth – Turquoise Boy
- Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
- The Beatles – Rocky Racoon
- Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
- Warren Zevon – Porcelain Monkey
- Delta Riggs – Something Creeping
- Mexico City – The River Followed Me
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Frogs
- Joe Henry – Time is a Lion
- The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
- Vikka & Linda – Rabbit Hole
- The Ponys – Pickpocket Song
- Quicksilver Messenger Service – Forty Days
- Kate Bush – And Dream of Sheep
- Ed Kuepper – Milk Cow Blues
- Jen Cloher – Toothless Tiger
- Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
- Ride Into the Sun – Give or Take
- Mellow Yellow – Amazed and Confused
- The Albinos – Only One I Know
- Dan Sultan – Dog Days are Over
- John Butler Trio – Zebra
- Already Gone – Elephant
