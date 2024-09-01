Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-01

Written by on September 1, 2024

  1. Tori Amos – The Wrong Band
  2. Kate Bush – Rubber band Girl
  3. The Monkees – Listen to the Band
  4. Black Chrome – This Perfect Band
  5. Crackling Static Fuzz – High Flyer
  6. The Rememberz – Sunrise
  7. Black Coral – Big Nothing
  8. Dan Fogelberg – Leader of the Band
  9. Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
  10. Warren Zevon – Johnny Strikes Up the Band
  11. The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
  12. Mark Lanegan – Hospital Roll Call
  13. Papa Pilko & the Bin Rats – Shipwrecked
  14. Leon Russell, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles – Song For You
  15. David Bowie – Rubber Band
  16. Susan Tedeschi – Magnificent Sanctuary Band
  17. The Self – Band Wagon Blues
  18. Spiderbait – We Came to See the Other Band Play
  19. Credence Clearwater Revival – Travellin’ Band
  20. The Drones – I Look Down the Line and Wonder
  21. The Warlocks – Thursday’s Radiation
  22. Dawes – All Your Favorite Bands
  23. Cold Chisel – Getting the Band Back Together
  24. Surf Terror Panic – Surf Band Mama
  25. Stevie Wright – Guitar Band
  26. Madder Lake – Country Blues
  27. Flyying Colours – Do You Feel the Same
  28. Leopold & His Fiction – Go On Have My Way
  29. Grateful Dead – Truckin’
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-09-01

Current track

Title

Artist