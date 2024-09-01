Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-09-01

- Tori Amos – The Wrong Band
- Kate Bush – Rubber band Girl
- The Monkees – Listen to the Band
- Black Chrome – This Perfect Band
- Crackling Static Fuzz – High Flyer
- The Rememberz – Sunrise
- Black Coral – Big Nothing
- Dan Fogelberg – Leader of the Band
- Lucinda Williams – Let’s Get the Band Back Together
- Warren Zevon – Johnny Strikes Up the Band
- The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Mark Lanegan – Hospital Roll Call
- Papa Pilko & the Bin Rats – Shipwrecked
- Leon Russell, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles – Song For You
- David Bowie – Rubber Band
- Susan Tedeschi – Magnificent Sanctuary Band
- The Self – Band Wagon Blues
- Spiderbait – We Came to See the Other Band Play
- Credence Clearwater Revival – Travellin’ Band
- The Drones – I Look Down the Line and Wonder
- The Warlocks – Thursday’s Radiation
- Dawes – All Your Favorite Bands
- Cold Chisel – Getting the Band Back Together
- Surf Terror Panic – Surf Band Mama
- Stevie Wright – Guitar Band
- Madder Lake – Country Blues
- Flyying Colours – Do You Feel the Same
- Leopold & His Fiction – Go On Have My Way
- Grateful Dead – Truckin’
