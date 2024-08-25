Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-08-25

- Flyying Colours – Big Mess
- Mod Con/ Fair Maiden – Do It Right Margo
- The Ponys – Everyday Weapon
- The Vibrators – Every Day I Die a Little More
- Tom Waits – First Kiss
- Willie Nelson – Last Leaf
- Bertie Blackman & Jim Keays – The Last Time
- Wild Meadows – First Exit
- Exploding White Mice – Fear (Late at Night)
- The Dirtbombs – Thunder in the Sky
- Beaches – Void
- The Soft Boys – Train Round the Bend
- Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
- Rod Stewart – The First Cut is the Deepest
- Buddy Guy – Last Call
- iHeart – The Last to Know
- The Laurels – What She Does to Me
- Celibate Rifles – Gimme Danger
- The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll be Your Navigator
- Stiff Kittens – Eight Wheels
- Tracy Chapman – First Try
- Neil Finn – Last One Standing
- Black Angels – The First Vietnamese War
- The Far Outs – Last Night
- Grinding Eyes – Focus Ellipsis
- Chelsea Manor – Breath
- The Cure – The Kiss
- Elton John – The Last Song
- REM – First We Take Manhattan
- Dr Chris & the Redeemers – Last Man Standing
Reader's opinions