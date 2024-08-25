Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2024

  1. Flyying Colours – Big Mess
  2. Mod Con/ Fair Maiden – Do It Right Margo
  3. The Ponys – Everyday Weapon
  4. The Vibrators – Every Day I Die a Little More
  5. Tom Waits – First Kiss
  6. Willie Nelson – Last Leaf
  7. Bertie Blackman & Jim Keays – The Last Time
  8. Wild Meadows – First Exit
  9. Exploding White Mice – Fear (Late at Night)
  10. The Dirtbombs – Thunder in the Sky
  11. Beaches – Void
  12. The Soft Boys – Train Round the Bend
  13. Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
  14. Rod Stewart – The First Cut is the Deepest
  15. Buddy Guy – Last Call
  16. iHeart – The Last to Know
  17. The Laurels – What She Does to Me
  18. Celibate Rifles – Gimme Danger
  19. The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll be Your Navigator
  20. Stiff Kittens – Eight Wheels
  21. Tracy Chapman – First Try
  22. Neil Finn – Last One Standing
  23. Black Angels – The First Vietnamese War
  24. The Far Outs – Last Night
  25. Grinding Eyes – Focus Ellipsis
  26. Chelsea Manor – Breath
  27. The Cure – The Kiss
  28. Elton John – The Last Song
  29. REM – First We Take Manhattan
  30. Dr Chris & the Redeemers – Last Man Standing
