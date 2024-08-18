Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2024

  1. David Gilmour – Beauty
  2. Paul Kelly – The Pretty Place
  3. Lisa Mitchell – You Pretty Thing
  4. Lizard Train – Beauty Underground
  5. The Empty Sleeps – Raising Avocados
  6. Laughing Clowns – New Bully in Town
  7. Night Beats – Sunday Mourning
  8. John Trudell – Beauty in a Fade
  9. Kasey Chambers – Not Pretty Enough
  10. Billy Bragg – The Busy Girl Buys Beauty
  11. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
  12. The Black Angels – History of the Future
  13. The Floors – Dog Money
  14. Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  15. Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan – We Die & See Beauty Reign
  16. The Cranberries – Pretty
  17. David Bowie – Beauty & the Beast
  18. Bruce Springsteen & John Fogerty – Oh Pretty Woman
  19. Surfside Six – Can’t You See the Sign
  20. All Them Witches – Rats in Ruin
  21. Tom Waits – Sweet Little Bullet from a Pretty Blue Gun
  22. Jen Cloher – Mount Beauty
  23. Blow Up Betty – Inside Your Pretty Head
  24. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Garage Liddiard
  25. Asteroid B612 – The Otherside
  26. Ride into the Sun – Give or Take
Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-18

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-08-18

