Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-08-11

Written by on August 11, 2024

  1. Tom Waits – What’s He Building
  2. Mark Lanegan – Hotel
  3. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Methodone
  4. Dan Sultan – Story
  5. Jimmy Barnes & Tina Arena – Stone Cold
  6. Bruce Springsteen – Radio Nowhere
  7. Glass Skies – To Be True
  8. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
  9. The Fyoogs – Mountain
  10. Empty Sleeps – Good Place
  11. Foo Fighters – Home
  12. The Beatles – Now & Then
  13. Nancy Griffith – Listen to the Radio
  14. The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
  15. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  16. Mulga Hard Rock – Big Train
  17. Girlschool – Tonight
  18. Workhorse – No Photographs
  19. Dolly Parton – World on Fire
  20. The Sports – Who Listens to the Radio
  21. Planet Cactus – Banana
  22. Wet taxis – Ambulance Ride
  23. Hailer – Crucify the Commodore
  24. The Drones – Baby 2
  25. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  26. Angie McMahon – Letting Go
  27. Placement – It’s Over
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-08-11

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2024-08-11

Current track

Title

Artist