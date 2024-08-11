Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-08-11

- Tom Waits – What’s He Building
- Mark Lanegan – Hotel
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Methodone
- Dan Sultan – Story
- Jimmy Barnes & Tina Arena – Stone Cold
- Bruce Springsteen – Radio Nowhere
- Glass Skies – To Be True
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
- The Fyoogs – Mountain
- Empty Sleeps – Good Place
- Foo Fighters – Home
- The Beatles – Now & Then
- Nancy Griffith – Listen to the Radio
- The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
- Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
- Mulga Hard Rock – Big Train
- Girlschool – Tonight
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- Dolly Parton – World on Fire
- The Sports – Who Listens to the Radio
- Planet Cactus – Banana
- Wet taxis – Ambulance Ride
- Hailer – Crucify the Commodore
- The Drones – Baby 2
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- Angie McMahon – Letting Go
- Placement – It’s Over
