Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-07-28

- The Rememberz – Say What You Want
- Cloud Control – Into the Line
- The Mess Hall – Pulse
- Don McLean – Empty Chairs
- Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colours
- Patty Griffin – Making Pies
- The Shangrilas – Leader of the Pack
- Kozmik Landing – Lookin’ Higher
- Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Jackson Hole
- John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – So Many Roads
- Kingsley Allen – On the Beach
- Cold Chisel – Flame Trees
- The Beggars – To Her Door
- The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
- The Bleeding Hearts – The Meek Shall Inherit the Family Estate
- The Super Jesus – Medication
- The Gels – I Wanna be a Ramone
- Dinosaur Jr – Nothing Going On
- Harry Chapin – Mr. Tanner
- Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow
- The Rolling Stones – Paint it Black
- Rory Gallagher – Laundromat
- Johnny Winter – Highway 61 Revisited
- Dana Fuchs – Helter Skelter
- Emma-Louise & Husky – The Sound of Silence
- Sarah Blasko – Into the Great Wide Open
- Paul Kelly – How to Make Gravy
