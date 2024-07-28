Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-07-28

  1. The Rememberz – Say What You Want
  2. Cloud Control – Into the Line
  3. The Mess Hall – Pulse
  4. Don McLean – Empty Chairs
  5. Dolly Parton – Coat of Many Colours
  6. Patty Griffin – Making Pies
  7. The Shangrilas – Leader of the Pack
  8. Kozmik Landing – Lookin’ Higher
  9. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – Jackson Hole
  10. John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – So Many Roads
  11. Kingsley Allen – On the Beach
  12. Cold Chisel – Flame Trees
  13. The Beggars – To Her Door
  14. The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
  15. The Bleeding Hearts – The Meek Shall Inherit the Family Estate
  16. The Super Jesus – Medication
  17. The Gels – I Wanna be a Ramone
  18. Dinosaur Jr – Nothing Going On
  19. Harry Chapin – Mr. Tanner
  20. Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow
  21. The Rolling Stones – Paint it Black
  22. Rory Gallagher – Laundromat
  23. Johnny Winter – Highway 61 Revisited
  24. Dana Fuchs – Helter Skelter
  25. Emma-Louise & Husky – The Sound of Silence
  26. Sarah Blasko – Into the Great Wide Open
  27. Paul Kelly – How to Make Gravy
