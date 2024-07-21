Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2024

  1. Eric Clapton – Prayer for a Child
  2. Nick Cave & Bad Seeds – Wild God
  3. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  4. Siouxsie & the Banshees – Into a Swan
  5. The Eye Creatures – She’s a Monster
  6. A Place to Bury Strangers – I Lived my Life to Stand in the Shadow of Your Heart
  7. James McCartney – Primrose Hill
  8. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  9. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Bandung Hum
  10. Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  11. Diesel Witch – Swamp Box
  12. The Spikes – The Meaning of Life
  13. St Morris Sinners – Mama Morphine
  14. The Stripp – Forever Till I Die
  15. Dolly Parton – Southern Accent
  16. Troy Cassar-Daly & Kasey Chambers – Let’s Ride
  17. Walter Trout – Broken
  18. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – When a Kid Goes Bad
  19. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  20. Missy Higgins – You Should Run
  21. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  22. Joe Bonamassa & Peter Frampton – Four Day Creep
  23. Pink Fuzz – Turn
  24. Bad//Dreams – Collapse
  25. The Pixies – Gigantic
  26. Stiff Kittens – Face
