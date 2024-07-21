Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-07-21

- Eric Clapton – Prayer for a Child
- Nick Cave & Bad Seeds – Wild God
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Siouxsie & the Banshees – Into a Swan
- The Eye Creatures – She’s a Monster
- A Place to Bury Strangers – I Lived my Life to Stand in the Shadow of Your Heart
- James McCartney – Primrose Hill
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Bandung Hum
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- Diesel Witch – Swamp Box
- The Spikes – The Meaning of Life
- St Morris Sinners – Mama Morphine
- The Stripp – Forever Till I Die
- Dolly Parton – Southern Accent
- Troy Cassar-Daly & Kasey Chambers – Let’s Ride
- Walter Trout – Broken
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – When a Kid Goes Bad
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Missy Higgins – You Should Run
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Joe Bonamassa & Peter Frampton – Four Day Creep
- Pink Fuzz – Turn
- Bad//Dreams – Collapse
- The Pixies – Gigantic
- Stiff Kittens – Face
