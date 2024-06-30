Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-30

- The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
- Avant Gardeners – Wheel of Fortune
- Starfish – Run Around
- John Mellencamp – Hey God
- The Cockroaches – Hey What Now
- The Chaperones – Hey Bulldog
- Zoot – Hey Pinkie
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line – Industrial Lights
- Radio Birdman – Descent into Maelstrom
- James and the Cold Gun – She Moves
- Hoss – Ark
- Linda Ronstadt – Hey Mister, That’s Me Up on the Jukebox
- Kasey Chambers – Hey Girl
- The Beatles – Hey Jude
- Blood Plastic – Desire Lines
- Beast of Bourbon – I S’pose
- The Ponys – Everyday Weapon
- Fidler – Stoked and Broke
- The Vanns – Hey Ma
- Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
- Ash Grunwald – Hey Baby
- The Villenettes – Hey You
- Spencer P Jones & the Nothing Butts Band – Beware the Crossing
- Wolfy and the Batcubs – Forgive Me
- The Spikes – River of Love
- Girlschool – London
- The Pixies – Hey
- Pink Floyd – Hey You
- Dope Lemon – Hey You
