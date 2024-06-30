Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-30

June 30, 2024

  1. The Howling Fog – Pure Gold
  2. Avant Gardeners – Wheel of Fortune
  3. Starfish – Run Around
  4. John Mellencamp – Hey God
  5. The Cockroaches – Hey What Now
  6. The Chaperones – Hey Bulldog
  7. Zoot – Hey Pinkie
  8. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line – Industrial Lights
  9. Radio Birdman – Descent into Maelstrom
  10. James and the Cold Gun – She Moves
  11. Hoss – Ark
  12. Linda Ronstadt – Hey Mister, That’s Me Up on the Jukebox
  13. Kasey Chambers – Hey Girl
  14. The Beatles – Hey Jude
  15. Blood Plastic – Desire Lines
  16. Beast of Bourbon – I S’pose
  17. The Ponys – Everyday Weapon
  18. Fidler – Stoked and Broke
  19. The Vanns – Hey Ma
  20. Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
  21. Ash Grunwald – Hey Baby
  22. The Villenettes – Hey You
  23. Spencer P Jones & the Nothing Butts Band – Beware the Crossing
  24. Wolfy and the Batcubs – Forgive Me
  25. The Spikes – River of Love
  26. Girlschool – London
  27. The Pixies – Hey
  28. Pink Floyd – Hey You
  29. Dope Lemon – Hey You
