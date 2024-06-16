Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-16

  1. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Not What You Wanted
  2. Ride Into the Sun – Enemy
  3. Night Rites – Light Over Earth
  4. The Beatles – Yes It Is
  5. The Beatles – For No One
  6. Ariel – Yeah Tonite
  7. State Library – No Compromise
  8. Ray Columbus & the Invaders – Yes Indeed
  9. Black Angels – Bad Vibrations
  10. Wireheads – Flowers
  11. Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
  12. Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – No One Hurts Up Here
  13. Yes – Long Distance Runaround
  14. Bad//Dreems – No Island
  15. The Cure – Just Say Yes
  16. Lead Worm – Wasted
  17. Ramones – I Don’t Want to Walk Around with You
  18. Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
  19. Shotglass Killers – Turn up the Gain
  20. Butthole Surfers – Edgar
  21. David Gilmour & Romany – Yes I Have Ghosts
  22. Sarah Blasko – No Turning Back
  23. Radiohead – Yes I Am
  24. Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
  25. New Season – I’m Clean
  26. Tom Waits – Chicago
  27. Concrete Blonde – My Tornado at Rest
  28. Xavier Rudd – No Woman No Cry
  29. The Doors – Yes, the River Knows
  30. Cold Chisel – No Sense
  31. Z28 – Yeah Yeah
