Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-16

- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Not What You Wanted
- Ride Into the Sun – Enemy
- Night Rites – Light Over Earth
- The Beatles – Yes It Is
- The Beatles – For No One
- Ariel – Yeah Tonite
- State Library – No Compromise
- Ray Columbus & the Invaders – Yes Indeed
- Black Angels – Bad Vibrations
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Beasts of Bourbon – Saturated
- Kasey Chambers & Shane Nicholson – No One Hurts Up Here
- Yes – Long Distance Runaround
- Bad//Dreems – No Island
- The Cure – Just Say Yes
- Lead Worm – Wasted
- Ramones – I Don’t Want to Walk Around with You
- Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
- Shotglass Killers – Turn up the Gain
- Butthole Surfers – Edgar
- David Gilmour & Romany – Yes I Have Ghosts
- Sarah Blasko – No Turning Back
- Radiohead – Yes I Am
- Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
- New Season – I’m Clean
- Tom Waits – Chicago
- Concrete Blonde – My Tornado at Rest
- Xavier Rudd – No Woman No Cry
- The Doors – Yes, the River Knows
- Cold Chisel – No Sense
- Z28 – Yeah Yeah
