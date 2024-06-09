Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-09

Written by on June 9, 2024

  1. The Doors – Take it as it Comes
  2. Gwyn Ashton – The Blues Should Take a Holiday
  3. Ash Grunwald – Give Signs
  4. Sacred Shrines – Take the Fall
  5. Kozmik Landing – Here I Am
  6. Beaches – Wine
  7. The Blackwater Fever – Back for You
  8. Tom Waits – Take it With Me
  9. George Harrison – Give Me Love
  10. Holler & the Bones – Take
  11. Juliette Seizure & the Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  13. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  14. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Going Under
  15. The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  16. Tamam Shud – Take a Walk on a Foggy Morn
  17. Ride Into The Sun – Give or Take
  18. Dan Sultan – Won’t Give You That
  19. David Bowie – I’ll Take You There
  20. Electric Prunes – I Had too Much to Dream Last Night
  21. A Place to Bury Strangers – Now it’s Over
  22. Bleeding Hearts – Critic
  23. Sara Storer – Won’t Give In
  24. Jack White – Take Me With You When You Go
  25. Pearl Jam – Got to Give
  26. Skeggs – Spaceman
  27. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  28. Fluffy – Crawl
  29. Zombeaches – A Welder’s Burn
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2024-06-09

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Miss Lyndal Jay: 2024-06-09

Current track

Title

Artist