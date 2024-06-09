Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-06-09

- The Doors – Take it as it Comes
- Gwyn Ashton – The Blues Should Take a Holiday
- Ash Grunwald – Give Signs
- Sacred Shrines – Take the Fall
- Kozmik Landing – Here I Am
- Beaches – Wine
- The Blackwater Fever – Back for You
- Tom Waits – Take it With Me
- George Harrison – Give Me Love
- Holler & the Bones – Take
- Juliette Seizure & the Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Going Under
- The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
- Tamam Shud – Take a Walk on a Foggy Morn
- Ride Into The Sun – Give or Take
- Dan Sultan – Won’t Give You That
- David Bowie – I’ll Take You There
- Electric Prunes – I Had too Much to Dream Last Night
- A Place to Bury Strangers – Now it’s Over
- Bleeding Hearts – Critic
- Sara Storer – Won’t Give In
- Jack White – Take Me With You When You Go
- Pearl Jam – Got to Give
- Skeggs – Spaceman
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Fluffy – Crawl
- Zombeaches – A Welder’s Burn
