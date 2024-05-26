Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2024

  1. Evan & the Brave – Wind
  2. Bob Dylan – Idiot Wind
  3. Wild Meadows – Save Yourself
  4. Velvet Moth – TV Troll
  5. Alpha Beta Fox – Michael Collins
  6. Xavier Rudd – The Wind Cries Mary
  7. Tom Waits – Blow Wind Blow
  8. Peter Gabriel – Listening Wind
  9. John Lee Hooker & Bonnie Raitt – I’m in the Mood
  10. Magic Slim & the Teardrops – Rough Dried Woman
  11. Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee
  12. Fotheringay – Winter Winds
  13. PJ Harvey – The Wind
  14. The Yearlings – Waiting on the Wind
  15. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  16. Dope Lemon – Coyote
  17. Moon Duo – I Been Gone
  18. The Raconteurs – Bored and Razed
  19. Joni Mitchell – Let the Wind Carry Me
  20. Heather Frahn – Whirl Wind
  21. Chain – Cold Wind Blowin’
  22. Endless Boogie – Gimme the Awesome
  23. Rat Ta Mango – Farm Fly Blues
  24. Grinding Eyes – How Can I Find Slow Weather
