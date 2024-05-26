Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2024-05-26

- Evan & the Brave – Wind
- Bob Dylan – Idiot Wind
- Wild Meadows – Save Yourself
- Velvet Moth – TV Troll
- Alpha Beta Fox – Michael Collins
- Xavier Rudd – The Wind Cries Mary
- Tom Waits – Blow Wind Blow
- Peter Gabriel – Listening Wind
- John Lee Hooker & Bonnie Raitt – I’m in the Mood
- Magic Slim & the Teardrops – Rough Dried Woman
- Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee
- Fotheringay – Winter Winds
- PJ Harvey – The Wind
- The Yearlings – Waiting on the Wind
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- Dope Lemon – Coyote
- Moon Duo – I Been Gone
- The Raconteurs – Bored and Razed
- Joni Mitchell – Let the Wind Carry Me
- Heather Frahn – Whirl Wind
- Chain – Cold Wind Blowin’
- Endless Boogie – Gimme the Awesome
- Rat Ta Mango – Farm Fly Blues
- Grinding Eyes – How Can I Find Slow Weather
Reader's opinions